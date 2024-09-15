Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 581,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 389,487 shares.The stock last traded at $99.17 and had previously closed at $97.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,488,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

