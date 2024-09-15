Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

