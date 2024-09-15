Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VTN stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
