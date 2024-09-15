Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 464,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

