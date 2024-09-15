Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 6.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 2,164,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,580,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,933,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,984,000 after buying an additional 6,660,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after buying an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

