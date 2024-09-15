IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

