Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.56 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

