Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Shares Up 235.5%

Shares of Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) rose 235.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Irwin Naturals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
