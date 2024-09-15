iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.