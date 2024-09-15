iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $58.02 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

