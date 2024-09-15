iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

