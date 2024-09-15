iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.