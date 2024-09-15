iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Hoge Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.