iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

