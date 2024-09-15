iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.24 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.