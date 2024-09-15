iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $93.05 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

