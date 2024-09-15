iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,422,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,999,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

