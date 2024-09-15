iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.45

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 126511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

