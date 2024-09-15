iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $194.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

