iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

