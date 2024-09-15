J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

