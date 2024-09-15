J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

