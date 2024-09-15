J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

