J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

