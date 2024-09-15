J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

