Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,564,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,688,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 249.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.