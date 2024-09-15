JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Shares Down 5%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. 3,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

