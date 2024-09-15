JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.50

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,337,761 shares traded.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4,785.00 and a beta of 0.29.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

