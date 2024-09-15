Joseph Geagea Purchases 1,000 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.68 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of A$14,680.00 ($9,786.67).

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Worley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

