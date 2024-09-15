Joseph S. Compofelice Sells 7,460 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

CTGO opened at $21.26 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

