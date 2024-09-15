JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

