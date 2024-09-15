JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $37.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.82.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after buying an additional 253,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

