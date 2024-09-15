JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $279.00

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 196,280 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,743.75 and a beta of 1.30.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

