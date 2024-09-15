JW Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JW Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

LLY stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.36. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

