Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.72. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 47,205 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

