KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $271,935.76 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00258429 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

