Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.42

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.42 and traded as low as C$151.98. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$155.71, with a volume of 67,278 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.