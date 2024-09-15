Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.