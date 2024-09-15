Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 326,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.67% of Kineta at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 179,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,354. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kineta has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

