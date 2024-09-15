Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $464.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.