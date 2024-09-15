Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $31.91 million and $1.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,426,107 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

