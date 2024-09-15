Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.
NYSE:KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.09.
In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
