Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.