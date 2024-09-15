Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. Kroger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.09.

Shares of KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

