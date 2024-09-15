Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

