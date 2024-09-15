Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,571.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

