Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $769.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

