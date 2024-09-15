Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Up 93.9% in August

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laser Photonics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Laser Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

Shares of LASE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.47. 908,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,469. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 3.26. Laser Photonics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

