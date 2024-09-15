Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $890.78

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.78 ($11.65) and traded as high as GBX 894.42 ($11.70). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.69), with a volume of 111,738 shares trading hands.
Law Debenture Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 852.98. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.78 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Law Debenture news, insider Pars Purewal bought 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £149,205.45 ($195,116.32). 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
