LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Trading 7.8% Higher

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.26. 84,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 126,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.