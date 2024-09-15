Lido Staked Matic Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $64.36 million and $50,459.34 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00259640 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 141,561,702 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 141,582,725.75412336. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45752379 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $54,481.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

